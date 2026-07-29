Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$273.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.2 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.950-2.000 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tenable from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,399. Tenable has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.87 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised earnings outlook: Tenable guided for third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.49–$0.52, well above the $0.42 analyst consensus. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.95–$2.00 also exceeded the $1.66 consensus, providing a strong potential catalyst for the stock. Revenue guidance was broadly in line with expectations. Tenable guidance report

Tenable guided for third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.49–$0.52, well above the $0.42 analyst consensus. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.95–$2.00 also exceeded the $1.66 consensus, providing a strong potential catalyst for the stock. Revenue guidance was broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates: Second-quarter revenue increased 8.6% year over year to $268.5 million, exceeding expectations of $264.9 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.51 versus the $0.47 consensus estimate, while non-GAAP operating margin expanded 540 basis points to 24.7%. Operating cash flow was $44.7 million and unlevered free cash flow was $45.3 million, supporting the positive investor reaction. Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 8.6% year over year to $268.5 million, exceeding expectations of $264.9 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.51 versus the $0.47 consensus estimate, while non-GAAP operating margin expanded 540 basis points to 24.7%. Operating cash flow was $44.7 million and unlevered free cash flow was $45.3 million, supporting the positive investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: AI product expansion: Tenable launched Always On Hexa AI, an autonomous exposure-remediation offering designed to continuously identify and address cybersecurity risks. The product could strengthen Tenable’s competitive position and support longer-term growth, although its near-term financial contribution remains uncertain. Tenable launches Always On Hexa AI

Tenable launched Always On Hexa AI, an autonomous exposure-remediation offering designed to continuously identify and address cybersecurity risks. The product could strengthen Tenable’s competitive position and support longer-term growth, although its near-term financial contribution remains uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance remains cautious: Wells Fargo assigned Tenable a Hold rating, indicating limited conviction that the recent rally will continue despite the earnings beat and improved outlook. Tenable receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tenable by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $1,683,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 227,424 shares of the company's stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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