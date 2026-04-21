Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price Up 6.5% - Still a Buy?

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.7970. Approximately 204,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,857,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Tenable Trading Up 4.8%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.79 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.Tenable's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 51,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,216.50. This represents a 30.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,427,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,009,000 after purchasing an additional 465,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,179,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,354,000 after purchasing an additional 713,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenable by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,671 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Tenable by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,402 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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