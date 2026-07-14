Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tenable traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.8950. Approximately 480,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,198,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TENB. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.95.

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Institutional Trading of Tenable

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tenable by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,732,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tenable by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company's stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,542,000. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,935,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenable by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,852,000 after buying an additional 1,023,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Further Reading

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