Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.72 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 139914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Get Tenaris alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $49.70 price target on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenaris from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Tenaris to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TS

Tenaris Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Tenaris's dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,086,075 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $115,419,000 after acquiring an additional 635,817 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 905,328 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 589,625 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,682,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $103,128,000 after acquiring an additional 546,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 514.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,204 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 457,332 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,019,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $77,638,000 after acquiring an additional 408,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company's stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value‑added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tenaris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenaris wasn't on the list.

While Tenaris currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here