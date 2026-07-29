Tenaris (TS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Tenaris to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $2.9291 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tenaris to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tenaris Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,086,075 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $115,419,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tenaris by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,682,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,128,000 after buying an additional 546,144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,019,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,638,000 after buying an additional 408,592 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tenaris by 3.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,767,924 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $66,120,000 after buying an additional 53,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tenaris by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,828 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,481,000 after buying an additional 100,568 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Tenaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Tenaris from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Tenaris from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenaris from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tenaris

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value‑added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

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