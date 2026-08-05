Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect Tenaya Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNYA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tenaya Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company's stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,425 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of gene therapy solutions for cardiovascular diseases. Leveraging a proprietary adeno‐associated virus (AAV) platform, the company aims to deliver durable, one‐time treatments for patients suffering from genetic cardiomyopathies and other inherited heart disorders. Its research programs center on optimizing vector design, delivery methods and manufacturing processes to enhance tissue specificity and minimize immune responses.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Carlos, California, Tenaya has built a diversified pipeline of product candidates targeting conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other genetically driven forms of heart disease.

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