Go Pro
→ Trump’s emergency dollar reset (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Shares Up 1.7% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Tenaz Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.24 and last traded at C$53.97. Approximately 93,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 228,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TNZ shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Tenaz Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaz Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$80.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$262.32 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 52.13% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenaz Energy

In related news, insider Jonathan Balkwill purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$100,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 117,795 shares in the company, valued at C$5,918,020.80. The trade was a 1.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company's stock.

About Tenaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp. is an energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets. Tenaz is the largest natural gas producer in the Netherlands and develops crude oil and natural gas at Leduc-Woodbend in Alberta. Additional information regarding Tenaz is available on SEDAR+ and at www.tenazenergy.com. Tenaz's Common Shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'TNZ'.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tenaz Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Tenaz Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenaz Energy wasn't on the list.

While Tenaz Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines