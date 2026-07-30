Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Shares Up 1.7% - Still a Buy?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.24 and last traded at C$53.97. Approximately 93,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 228,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.06.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TNZ shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Tenaz Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaz Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$80.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$262.32 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 52.13% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenaz Energy

In related news, insider Jonathan Balkwill purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$100,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 117,795 shares in the company, valued at C$5,918,020.80. The trade was a 1.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company's stock.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp. is an energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets. Tenaz is the largest natural gas producer in the Netherlands and develops crude oil and natural gas at Leduc-Woodbend in Alberta. Additional information regarding Tenaz is available on SEDAR+ and at www.tenazenergy.com. Tenaz's Common Shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'TNZ'.

Further Reading

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