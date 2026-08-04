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Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Tencent Music Entertainment Group logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tencent Music is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 11. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.24 per share on $1.299 billion in revenue, compared with $0.11 EPS and $1.15 billion in revenue in the prior reported quarter.
  • Wall Street’s consensus rating is “Hold.” Six analysts rate the stock a Buy and eight a Hold, with an average price target of $21.44; JPMorgan and Mizuho recently lowered their targets to $10 and $18, respectively.
  • Shares recently traded near $9.49, well below their 52-week high of $26.70 but above the 52-week low of $7.94. The company reports a 26.45% net margin, a 0.06 debt-to-equity ratio, and 24.32% institutional ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1.2991 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107,576. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,777.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group NYSE: TME is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.

The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent's music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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