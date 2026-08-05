Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNC. Weiss Ratings raised Tennant from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tennant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNC

Tennant Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. 145,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,598. The company's 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. Tennant has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.50). Tennant had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.55%.Tennant's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Tennant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tennant's payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Tennant declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision One Management Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 63.1% during the third quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 291,864 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,212,000 after buying an additional 112,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 90,611 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,461 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 57,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,175 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company's stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant's product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

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