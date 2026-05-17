Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.6667.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Teradata from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,058,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 207,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,216.68. The trade was a 14.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,177,162.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,317 shares of company stock worth $2,441,536. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teradata by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,801 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 142,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,864 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Teradata by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Teradata by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teradata has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock's 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Teradata's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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