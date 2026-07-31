Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.5556.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday.

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Teradata Trading Down 0.1%

Teradata stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Teradata has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 17,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $602,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 188,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,599,985. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $36,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 587.2% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 141.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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