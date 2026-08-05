Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential downside of 21.70% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.44.

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Teradata Trading Up 7.5%

Teradata stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. Teradata has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.13 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.Teradata's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,177,162.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,058,336.28. Following the sale, the executive owned 207,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,403,216.68. This represents a 14.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 2.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

More Teradata News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradata reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.69, above the $0.55–$0.56 analyst consensus and up from $0.47 a year earlier. Revenue of $410 million also exceeded expectations of approximately $396 million. Teradata Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Teradata reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.69, above the $0.55–$0.56 analyst consensus and up from $0.47 a year earlier. Revenue of $410 million also exceeded expectations of approximately $396 million. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue grew 3% to $363 million, while non-GAAP operating margin rose to 21.5%. Operating cash flow increased 147% to $106 million and adjusted free cash flow jumped 226% to $127 million, supporting the investment case around profitability and cash generation. Teradata Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Recurring revenue grew 3% to $363 million, while non-GAAP operating margin rose to 21.5%. Operating cash flow increased 147% to $106 million and adjusted free cash flow jumped 226% to $127 million, supporting the investment case around profitability and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.65–$2.73, above the roughly $2.47 consensus estimate, and maintained its adjusted free cash flow improvement outlook. Teradata Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.65–$2.73, above the roughly $2.47 consensus estimate, and maintained its adjusted free cash flow improvement outlook. Positive Sentiment: Teradata’s Data Analyst Agent is now available through the AWS Marketplace, potentially improving customer adoption of its AI-assisted conversational analytics products. Teradata Brings Data Analyst Agent to AWS Marketplace

Teradata’s Data Analyst Agent is now available through the AWS Marketplace, potentially improving customer adoption of its AI-assisted conversational analytics products. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages’ average target price is approximately $35.56, while recent analyst targets have a median of $38, suggesting analysts see some additional upside but remain divided on Teradata’s growth outlook. Brokerages Set Teradata Target Price

Brokerages’ average target price is approximately $35.56, while recent analyst targets have a median of $38, suggesting analysts see some additional upside but remain divided on Teradata’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was weaker than expected: revenue of $391.0–$399.4 million is below the $403 million consensus, and management projects recurring revenue to decline 2%–4% year over year. Full-year revenue guidance remains down 2% to flat, while consulting revenue declined 24% in the quarter. Teradata Outlook Analysis

Third-quarter guidance was weaker than expected: revenue of $391.0–$399.4 million is below the $403 million consensus, and management projects recurring revenue to decline 2%–4% year over year. Full-year revenue guidance remains down 2% to flat, while consulting revenue declined 24% in the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity shows nine sales and no purchases during the past six months, including sales by CEO Stephen McMillan, which may weigh on investor sentiment.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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