Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $391.0 million-$399.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.0 million. Teradata also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.650-2.730 EPS.

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Teradata Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of TDC stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. 5,094,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.13 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.Teradata has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.730 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.56.

View Our Latest Report on TDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $190,754.04. Following the sale, the director owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,322,161.20. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Teradata

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Teradata reported adjusted EPS of $0.69, above the $0.56 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $410 million versus expectations of $396.1 million. Teradata Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Teradata reported adjusted EPS of $0.69, above the $0.56 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $410 million versus expectations of $396.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved sharply. Recurring revenue rose 3% to $363 million, GAAP operating margin expanded to 11.7%, and non-GAAP operating margin increased to 21.5%. Operating cash flow surged 147% to $106 million, while adjusted free cash flow jumped 226% to $127 million. Quarterly Financial Results

Recurring revenue rose 3% to $363 million, GAAP operating margin expanded to 11.7%, and non-GAAP operating margin increased to 21.5%. Operating cash flow surged 147% to $106 million, while adjusted free cash flow jumped 226% to $127 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance was raised relative to expectations. Teradata forecast fiscal 2026 EPS of $2.65–$2.73, above the $2.47 consensus, supporting the view that cost controls and operating improvements may continue to benefit earnings.

Teradata forecast fiscal 2026 EPS of $2.65–$2.73, above the $2.47 consensus, supporting the view that cost controls and operating improvements may continue to benefit earnings. Positive Sentiment: Teradata expanded its AI and cloud distribution strategy. Its Data Analyst Agent became available through AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to deploy conversational analytics within existing AWS environments without moving data. Teradata Brings Enterprise-Grade Data Analyst Agent to AWS Marketplace

Its Data Analyst Agent became available through AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to deploy conversational analytics within existing AWS environments without moving data. Neutral Sentiment: Teradata appointed veteran technology executive Bernd Leukert to its board, adding industry experience but creating no immediate change to financial forecasts. Teradata Appoints Bernd Leukert to Board of Directors

Teradata appointed veteran technology executive Bernd Leukert to its board, adding industry experience but creating no immediate change to financial forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Near-term revenue guidance was below consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $391.0–$399.4 million trails the $403 million consensus, and projected EPS of $0.55–$0.59 is centered slightly below the $0.58 estimate. Full-year revenue guidance of $1.6–$1.7 billion also falls short of the $1.7 billion consensus at the midpoint.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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