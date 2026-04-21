TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 33964660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.96.

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TeraWulf Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 354,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,620. This trade represents a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Fleury sold 573,586 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $9,257,678.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,205,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,728,700. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,094 shares of company stock worth $200,392 and sold 737,500 shares worth $11,897,750. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,507,973 shares of the company's stock worth $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 325,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,754 shares of the company's stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 303,583 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,091 shares of the company's stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,402 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 264,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,350,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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