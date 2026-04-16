TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Down 6.6% - Should You Sell?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.3640. Approximately 5,281,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 31,253,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

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Key TeraWulf News

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf upsized and priced a large equity offering at $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of roughly $900 million, showing investor demand for the deal and providing capital to fund its Kentucky data center expansion. Pricing of Upsized Common Stock Offering

TeraWulf upsized and priced a large equity offering at $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of roughly $900 million, showing investor demand for the deal and providing capital to fund its Kentucky data center expansion. Positive Sentiment: Liquidity position strengthened: TeraWulf reported ~$3.1 billion in cash and secured (allocated) a revolving credit facility up to $250 million to support construction and working capital; management says >50% of Q1 revenue came from contracted HPC hosting. Preliminary First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Liquidity position strengthened: TeraWulf reported ~$3.1 billion in cash and secured (allocated) a revolving credit facility up to $250 million to support construction and working capital; management says >50% of Q1 revenue came from contracted HPC hosting. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support: analysts (Needham and Rosenblatt) reaffirmed buy ratings with price targets above the current level, which may limit downside for some investors.

Wall Street support: analysts (Needham and Rosenblatt) reaffirmed buy ratings with price targets above the current level, which may limit downside for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary frames the capital raise as strategic — equity was sold to meet growing HPC/AI capacity demands — which signals long-term demand but also confirms near-term dilution. Terawulf CEO interview

CEO commentary frames the capital raise as strategic — equity was sold to meet growing HPC/AI capacity demands — which signals long-term demand but also confirms near-term dilution. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue outlook missed consensus: preliminary revenue guidance of $30–$35 million vs. ~$39.8 million expected, raising concerns about near-term growth and operating momentum. TeraWulf Shares Fall on 1Q Revenue View

Q1 revenue outlook missed consensus: preliminary revenue guidance of $30–$35 million vs. ~$39.8 million expected, raising concerns about near-term growth and operating momentum. Negative Sentiment: Dilution and leverage concerns: the large share sale (47.4M shares at $19) and total reported debt of ~$5.8 billion elevate dilution and balance-sheet risk for existing shareholders despite big cash balances. Price $900M stock offering

Dilution and leverage concerns: the large share sale (47.4M shares at $19) and total reported debt of ~$5.8 billion elevate dilution and balance-sheet risk for existing shareholders despite big cash balances. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell in pre-market and after-hours trading after the preliminary results and offering announcement, reflecting investor concern over immediate dilution and the revenue miss. Pre-market movers coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.69.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 354,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,620. The trade was a 27.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Bucella bought 3,171 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $50,038.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 270,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,635.62. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,094 shares of company stock worth $200,392 and sold 737,500 shares worth $11,897,750. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf by 1,191.0% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in TeraWulf by 366.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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