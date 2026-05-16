Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.9091.

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Several equities analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 173,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,012,793.80. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $121,724,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Terex by 801.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,965 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,283,000 after buying an additional 1,425,996 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $69,802,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Terex by 11,448.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,238,924 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 1,228,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Terex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,442,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $262,527,000 after buying an additional 1,008,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. Terex has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $71.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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