Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.7273.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Terex from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, April 20th.

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Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. Terex has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Terex will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Terex's payout ratio is 32.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 576.7% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 802,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 683,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 171.2% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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