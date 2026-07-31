Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.9444.

TX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ternium from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ternium from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Ternium alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ternium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ternium by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 26,161 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 18.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ternium by 69.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 161,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 66,042 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ternium has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Analysts forecast that Ternium will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ternium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ternium wasn't on the list.

While Ternium currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here