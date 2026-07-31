TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$159.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$160.00 to C$130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$190.00 to C$140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$178.00 to C$172.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$190.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

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TerraVest Industries Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$124.05 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$135.40.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$442.56 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that TerraVest Industries will post 4.4510412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company's operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

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