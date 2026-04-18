Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCDY shares. Zacks Research raised Tesco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday.

Get Tesco alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCDY

Tesco Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. Tesco has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC is a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Founded in 1919 by Jack Cohen as a market stall, the company expanded into a nationwide chain of supermarkets and has grown into one of the largest retailers in the United Kingdom. Tesco operates a range of store formats designed to serve different customer needs, including large-format hypermarkets, standard supermarkets and smaller convenience stores, along with an extensive online grocery and home delivery service.

The company's core activities include the retail sale of food and non-food products, development and distribution of own-label ranges (from value to premium), and provision of convenience and fuel forecourt services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesco wasn't on the list.

While Tesco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here