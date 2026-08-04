Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 1.6% - Still a Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $329.57 and last traded at $327.35. Approximately 32,438,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 56,034,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.08.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: China sales accelerated: Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales rose 37.8% year over year in July, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth. The result provides evidence of improving demand in a key market, although competition from BYD remains a concern. Reuters article on Tesla China sales

Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales rose 37.8% year over year in July, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth. The result provides evidence of improving demand in a key market, although competition from BYD remains a concern. Positive Sentiment: SpaceX is becoming a meaningful energy-storage customer: SpaceX reportedly purchased $295 million of Tesla Megapacks in the second quarter and $329 million year to date for xAI data centers. The sales highlight potential demand for Tesla’s energy-storage business and create commercial ties between Musk-led companies. TechCrunch article on SpaceX Megapack purchases

SpaceX reportedly purchased $295 million of Tesla Megapacks in the second quarter and $329 million year to date for xAI data centers. The sales highlight potential demand for Tesla’s energy-storage business and create commercial ties between Musk-led companies. Positive Sentiment: California incentive participation could support demand: Tesla will participate in a limited California rebate program for first-time EV buyers, potentially helping vehicle affordability and near-term deliveries. Benzinga article on California EV program

Tesla will participate in a limited California rebate program for first-time EV buyers, potentially helping vehicle affordability and near-term deliveries. Neutral Sentiment: Investors remain focused on the AI and autonomy transition: Elon Musk continues to emphasize Full Self-Driving, robotaxis, Optimus and robotics, while Tesla still generates most of its revenue from vehicles. The strategy could support a higher long-term valuation if execution improves, but requires substantial financial proof.

Elon Musk continues to emphasize Full Self-Driving, robotaxis, Optimus and robotics, while Tesla still generates most of its revenue from vehicles. The strategy could support a higher long-term valuation if execution improves, but requires substantial financial proof. Negative Sentiment: Merger speculation faces regulatory complications: Tesla’s China operations could complicate any potential combination with SpaceX because of national-security and U.S. government-contract concerns. Reuters article on a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger

Tesla’s China operations could complicate any potential combination with SpaceX because of national-security and U.S. government-contract concerns. Negative Sentiment: Autonomy and valuation risks remain significant: Tesla is retaining its decision to remove the manual maximum-speed control from FSD, a move that has frustrated some owners. Analysts and investors also continue to flag the large valuation, weak recent earnings performance, litigation exposure and uncertainty over FSD and robotaxi adoption.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $401.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 1.6%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $387.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 303.10, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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