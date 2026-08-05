Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Here's Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $320.28 and last traded at $321.55. 27,565,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 55,823,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.35.
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales rose 37.8% year over year in July, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth. The improvement provides a counterpoint to concerns about demand and market-share losses. Tesla China sales article
- Positive Sentiment: SpaceX has reportedly purchased approximately $329 million of Tesla Megapack battery-storage systems this year, including $295 million in the second quarter. The purchases highlight potential demand from Musk-related data-center and AI businesses. Tesla Megapack purchases article
- Positive Sentiment: Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood added roughly $14.3 million of Tesla shares, maintaining an approximately $870 million position and signaling continued confidence in autonomy, robotics and AI-driven growth. Ark Invest Tesla position article
- Positive Sentiment: EVgo agreed to deploy Tesla-branded V4 Superchargers, which could expand Tesla’s charging footprint and visibility beginning in 2026. EVgo Tesla Supercharger agreement
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s transition toward robots, autonomous vehicles and AI, including claims that Optimus and related technologies could drive major future demand. Investors remain divided because these opportunities are largely long-term and execution-dependent. Tesla Optimus and AI article
- Negative Sentiment: Uber is investing aggressively in robotaxis, while Amazon’s Zoox received approval for up to 2,500 purpose-built driverless vehicles annually. The developments intensify competition with Tesla’s autonomy strategy. Uber robotaxi competition article
- Negative Sentiment: Recent analysis emphasizes that Tesla delivered record vehicles while operating income fell and free cash flow turned negative. BYD’s larger electrified-vehicle sales add pressure to Tesla’s growth narrative. Tesla versus BYD article
- Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry is maintaining short positions in Tesla and warning of a potential market-wide selloff. His comments reinforce concerns that Tesla’s valuation is difficult to justify if AI and autonomy milestones are delayed. Michael Burry Tesla short article
- Negative Sentiment: A study examining whether real-world robotaxi accidents could improve training data, along with continued criticism of Tesla’s FSD speed-control changes, adds regulatory, safety and reputational risk. Tesla robotaxi training study
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $401.74.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA
Tesla Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.73 and a 200-day moving average of $395.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 297.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.83.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Tesla
In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.
Tesla Company Profile
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Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
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