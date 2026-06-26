Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Here's Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $387.80 and last traded at $379.71. 53,081,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 58,921,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.12.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 348.36, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here