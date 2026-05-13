Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 2.7% Higher - Should You Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $453.40 and last traded at $445.27. 66,592,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 62,881,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.45.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $384.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 408.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 609 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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