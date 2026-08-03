Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 3.5% Higher - Here's What Happened

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $324.65 and last traded at $322.08. Approximately 37,898,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 56,162,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.21.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial set a $370.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $485.00 price objective (down from $510.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $401.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $389.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.22, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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