Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Tetra Tech alerts: Sign Up

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.1%

TTEK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 944,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,229. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tetra Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tetra Tech wasn't on the list.

While Tetra Tech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here