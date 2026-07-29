Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Posts Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Tetra Tech updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.450-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 1.560-1.590 EPS.

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Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. 7,107,529 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,372 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,721 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $147,095,000 after buying an additional 1,847,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,507,000 after buying an additional 957,050 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 57.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,396,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,195,000 after acquiring an additional 873,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,216,328 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 689,217 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Further Reading

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