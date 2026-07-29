Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.910-2.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.5 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.7 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-2.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $5,457,268.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 172,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,472.24. The trade was a 47.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,825,792.40. The trade was a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 567.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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