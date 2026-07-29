Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.910-2.110 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' conference call:

Innovative products drove growth: AUSTEDO, UZEDY, and AJOVY delivered strong Q2 increases, prompting Teva to raise their combined 2026 revenue outlook by approximately $150 million at the midpoint. AUSTEDO revenue rose 40% globally, UZEDY 43%, and AJOVY 56% year over year.

AUSTEDO, UZEDY, and AJOVY delivered strong Q2 increases, prompting Teva to raise their combined 2026 revenue outlook by approximately $150 million at the midpoint. AUSTEDO revenue rose 40% globally, UZEDY 43%, and AJOVY 56% year over year. Teva raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance midpoint by $75 million and reported $622 million of free cash flow, up 31% year over year. Management reaffirmed its targets of a 30% non-GAAP operating margin, net debt/EBITDA below 2x, and 80% cash conversion by 2027.

The development pipeline is advancing, with potential submissions or launches including olanzapine LAI in late 2026, ecopipam for Tourette syndrome in 2027, and additional programs through 2030. Teva also expanded duvakitug development into hidradenitis suppurativa and fibrostenotic Crohn’s disease, while anti-IL-15 programs remain active in vitiligo and celiac disease.

Generics revenue declined 15% year over year, primarily because of lower generic REVLIMID contributions, although management said the underlying generics business was broadly stable and biosimilars are becoming a growth platform. Teva expects biosimilar revenue to exceed its $800 million 2027 target.

Management expects elevated AUSTEDO channel inventory to normalize over the next two quarters and warned that Q4 AUSTEDO revenue could decline year over year amid purchasing and pricing changes ahead of IRA implementation. Higher planned operating expenses, unfavorable foreign exchange, and the $724 million Emalex acquisition-related R&D charge also pressured reported profitability.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,992,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,606. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

More Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Innovative brands delivered strong growth. Teva reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $4.1 billion, ahead of the $4.02 billion consensus estimate. Its three key innovative brands grew 43% year over year in local-currency terms to more than $1 billion, supporting the company’s strategy of shifting its portfolio toward higher-growth products. Teva Delivers Strong Q2 Results and Raises Outlook

Teva reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $4.1 billion, ahead of the $4.02 billion consensus estimate. Its three key innovative brands grew 43% year over year in local-currency terms to more than $1 billion, supporting the company’s strategy of shifting its portfolio toward higher-growth products. Positive Sentiment: UZEDY momentum prompted a higher outlook. UZEDY U.S. sales rose 43% year over year to a record $77 million in the quarter. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue forecast to $270 million–$290 million from $250 million–$280 million, reinforcing expectations for growth from long-acting injectable treatments. UZEDY Record Q2 Net Sales and Outlook

UZEDY U.S. sales rose 43% year over year to a record $77 million in the quarter. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue forecast to $270 million–$290 million from $250 million–$280 million, reinforcing expectations for growth from long-acting injectable treatments. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity and analyst sentiment were supportive. Call-option volume was about 136% above its average daily level, indicating increased bullish speculation. Piper Sandler also raised its price target to $44 and maintained an overweight rating. The company’s broader branded-drug pipeline has further attracted investor attention.

Call-option volume was about 136% above its average daily level, indicating increased bullish speculation. Piper Sandler also raised its price target to $44 and maintained an overweight rating. The company’s broader branded-drug pipeline has further attracted investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Teva raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $16.5 billion–$16.9 billion, broadly in line with the $16.7 billion consensus. The company also raised outlooks for its three key innovative brands.

Teva raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $16.5 billion–$16.9 billion, broadly in line with the $16.7 billion consensus. The company also raised outlooks for its three key innovative brands. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and generics remained concerns. Quarterly EPS of $0.02 missed the $0.08 consensus, while revenue declined about 1% year over year, mainly because of lower generics sales. Full-year EPS guidance of $1.91–$2.11 is below the $2.17 analyst consensus, limiting the upside from the revenue outlook. Teva Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,825,792.40. This represents a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $5,457,268.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,472.24. This trade represents a 47.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company's stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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