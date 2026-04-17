Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Declares $1.42 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 85.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $223.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $142.64 and a 1 year high of $231.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average is $188.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $218.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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