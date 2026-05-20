Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.6462.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $310.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day moving average is $203.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Severin Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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