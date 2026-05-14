Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells $2,708,051.58 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $308.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,766,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,921. The business's fifty day moving average price is $223.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $280.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $310.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $258.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 376,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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