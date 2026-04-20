Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $233.86 and last traded at $231.3830, with a volume of 40696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.82.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $218.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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