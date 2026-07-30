Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Arete Research

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Arete Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $312.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.46 and a 200 day moving average of $249.70. The stock has a market cap of $247.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 96,491 shares of company stock worth $28,806,861 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $2,516,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,601 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,062 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,588,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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