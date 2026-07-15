Texas Instruments (TXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $5.2365 billion for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $305.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.50. The stock has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Zacks Research cut Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $281.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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