Texas Pacific Land (TPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $233.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.03% and a return on equity of 35.52%. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $8.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.97. 7,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,431. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $395.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.87. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $269.23 and a 12-month high of $547.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Texas Pacific Land's dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.33, for a total transaction of $332,273.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,819,973.20. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Pacific Land from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

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