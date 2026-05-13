Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $483,252.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total transaction of $483,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,331.05. The trade was a 33.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,197. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.82 and a 1-year high of $199.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Texas Roadhouse's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 136,387 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,006 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $142,670,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $193.45.

View Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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