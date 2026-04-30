Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.400-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.5 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Textron in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXT

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $89.71 on Thursday. Textron has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 219,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $21,612,705.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 742,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,061,355.38. This represents a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 28,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $2,773,055.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,278,470.44. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 304,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,976,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Textron by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 14,123 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Further Reading

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