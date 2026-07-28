TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank raised TFI International from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on TFI International from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.00.

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TFI International Price Performance

NYSE TFII traded up $5.31 on Tuesday, reaching $151.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 227,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,716. TFI International has a twelve month low of $80.63 and a twelve month high of $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.26. TFI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TFI International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 13.9% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 17,210 shares of the company's stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in TFI International by 47.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TFI International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,057 shares of the company's stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TFI International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. TFI reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, up from $1.34 a year earlier and above the $1.59 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $2.29 billion, also topping the $2.23 billion analyst forecast. Net income rose to $136.2 million from $98.2 million. TFI International Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

TFI reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, up from $1.34 a year earlier and above the $1.59 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $2.29 billion, also topping the $2.23 billion analyst forecast. Net income rose to $136.2 million from $98.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was above consensus. TFI projected Q3 2026 EPS of $1.70 to $1.80, compared with the $1.60 analyst consensus, signaling continued earnings momentum. TFI International Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

TFI projected Q3 2026 EPS of $1.70 to $1.80, compared with the $1.60 analyst consensus, signaling continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Segment results were mixed. Early commentary indicated that the truckload business performed strongly, while less-than-truckload operations did not keep pace, creating uncertainty about the consistency of growth across TFI’s portfolio. TFI First Look: Truckload Shines, LTL Does Not Keep Up

Early commentary indicated that the truckload business performed strongly, while less-than-truckload operations did not keep pace, creating uncertainty about the consistency of growth across TFI’s portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking may have pressured the shares. TFI’s stock had been trading near its 52-week high, while GuruFocus estimated fair value at $131.72 versus a reported market price of $145.87. That valuation gap may have encouraged investors to lock in gains even after the earnings beat. A Look at TFI International After a Decline

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Further Reading

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