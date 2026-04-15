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TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded TFI International from a "strong sell" to a "hold" rating in its latest report.
  • Analysts' consensus is a Moderate Buy—10 analysts rate Buy and 9 rate Hold—with an average price target of $127.75 and the stock trading around $125.02 (market cap ~$10.28B).
  • TFI recently beat earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $1.09 EPS vs. $0.85 expected and $1.91B in revenue vs. $1.37B expected, while institutional investors own about 73.3% of the shares.
  • Interested in TFI International? Here are five stocks we like better.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC set a $130.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Trading Up 0.6%

TFI International stock opened at $125.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $127.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.24.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TFI International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company's stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,108 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 427,359 shares of the company's stock worth $37,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the company's stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company's stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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