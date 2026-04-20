TFI International (TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6170 per share and revenue of $1.8733 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TFI International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TFI International alerts: Sign Up

TFI International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TFII opened at $131.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TFI International has a 1-year low of $74.90 and a 1-year high of $133.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $104.06.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TFI International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $134.00 price objective on TFI International and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC set a $130.00 target price on TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TFI International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFII

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TFI International by 104.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company's stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 64,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TFI International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TFI International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TFI International wasn't on the list.

While TFI International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here