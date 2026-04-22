TFI International (TSE:TFII) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$189.13 and last traded at C$184.95, with a volume of 204304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$185.52.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TFII. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$160.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$157.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$144.58.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter. TFI International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 12.2345048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. TFI International's payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

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