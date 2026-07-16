TFI International (TSE:TFII) Upgraded by Scotiabank to "Sector Outperform" Rating

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$200.00. Scotiabank's price target indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFII. Citigroup increased their price target on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$221.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$179.60.

Get TFI International alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on TFII

TFI International Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$14.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$219.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 211,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$113.72 and a 52 week high of C$233.85. The stock has a market cap of C$18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$206.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$175.73.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 12.2345048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 13,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.50, for a total value of C$2,787,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,009 shares in the company, valued at C$41,301,858.50. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Diane Giard bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$183.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,499,208.98. This trade represents a 17.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 70,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,213,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States,Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload; Truckload; Logistics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TFI International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TFI International wasn't on the list.

While TFI International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here