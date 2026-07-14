The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$111.54.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$120.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$116.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

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Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at C$124.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.89. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$74.34 and a 52 week high of C$124.79. The stock has a market cap of C$152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.64%.The company had revenue of C$9.85 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia's payout ratio is 60.69%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: 'for every future,' we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: BNS and New York Stock Exchange NYSE: BNS.

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