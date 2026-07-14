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The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Bank of Nova Scotia logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Analysts rate Bank of Nova Scotia a “Hold” overall, with nine of ten covering firms assigning hold-equivalent ratings and one buy rating. The average 12-month price target is C$111.54.
  • The stock has been strong recently, opening at C$124.47 and trading near its 52-week high of C$124.79. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are C$114.93 and C$105.89, respectively.
  • Scotiabank raised its quarterly dividend to $1.14 per share from $1.10. That implies an annualized dividend of $4.56 and a yield of about 3.7%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$111.54.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$120.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$116.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at C$124.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.89. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$74.34 and a 52 week high of C$124.79. The stock has a market cap of C$152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.64%.The company had revenue of C$9.85 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia's payout ratio is 60.69%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: 'for every future,' we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: BNS and New York Stock Exchange NYSE: BNS.

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Analyst Recommendations for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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