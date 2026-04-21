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The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
The Bankers Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The Bankers Investment Trust shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 142 (last at GBX 141.80) on heavy volume of 1,658,863 shares.
  • The stock trades with a market cap of £1.35 billion, a low P/E of 7.02, and a beta of 0.57, with its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages around GBX 133, suggesting recent upward momentum.
  • There was modest insider buying (Richard West 514 shares at £132.45; Ankush Nandra 231 shares at GBX 132), though insiders collectively own only 0.04% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 and last traded at GBX 141.80, with a volume of 1658863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Bankers Investment Trust

In related news, insider Richard West bought 514 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £132.45 per share, with a total value of £68,079.30. Also, insider Ankush Nandra bought 231 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 per share, for a total transaction of £304.92. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI'), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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