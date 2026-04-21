The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

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The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC ( LON:BNKR Get Free Report ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 and last traded at GBX 141.80, with a volume of 1658863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Bankers Investment Trust

In related news, insider Richard West bought 514 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £132.45 per share, with a total value of £68,079.30. Also, insider Ankush Nandra bought 231 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 per share, for a total transaction of £304.92. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI'), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

Further Reading

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