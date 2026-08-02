The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,252.

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A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from £375.40 to £365 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 4,000 price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,531 to GBX 4,517 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,850 to GBX 4,100 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,508.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,437.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,631.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,796 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,442.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 331.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 238.33 billion for the quarter. The Berkeley Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.36%.

About The Berkeley Group

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England. Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people's lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders. We specialise in brownfield regeneration, working closely with local communities and councils to revive underused land and create homes where they are needed most.

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