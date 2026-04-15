The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Insider Purchases £19,831.75 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG - Get Free Report) insider Rachel Downey acquired 575 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,449 per share, for a total transaction of £19,831.75.

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The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

BKG stock traded down GBX 8 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,382. 522,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,796 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,442. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,853.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,899.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 4,200 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,000 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Berkeley Group to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,080 to GBX 4,020 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,598 price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of The Berkeley Group to a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 3,900 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 4,199.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Berkeley Group

About The Berkeley Group

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England. Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people's lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders. We specialise in brownfield regeneration, working closely with local communities and councils to revive underused land and create homes where they are needed most.

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