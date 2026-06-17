The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.3158.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Trending Headlines about Boeing

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Boeing Trading Down 0.6%

BA opened at $227.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average of $222.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 65,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $55,787,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,984.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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