The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.6111.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.34. 3,825,758 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boeing has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $223.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $840,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,074 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $858,294,000 after buying an additional 942,536 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19,623.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $173,623,000 after buying an additional 867,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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