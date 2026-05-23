The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on BA

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Down 0.2%

Boeing stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here